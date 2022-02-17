Amul Pays Homage To Bappi Lahiri With A Topical: 'Chalte Chalte Mere Yeh Geet Yaad Rakhna'

Legendary singer Bappi Lahiri passed away in a Mumbai hospital on February 15, 2022. He was admitted to CitiCare hospital in Juhu about a month ago. As per the doctors, the legend, who gave soundtracks in several blockbusters such as Disco Dancer, Sharaabi, Saaheb, Wardat, and many more, died of OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) shortly before midnight. Many singers, close friends and B-town celebrities paid a heartfelt tribute to the iconic singer.

Amul pays heartfelt tribute to Bappi Lahiri

The entire nation is mourning the unfortunate demise of Bappi Lahiri, who passed away at the age of 69 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Amul has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late singer with its topical. The Dairy Giant dropped a monochromatic topical on its official Twitter handle. It features two versions of Bappi Da, fondly called by his fans and followers. Lahiri could be seen wearing his sunglasses, gold jewellery and fashionable clothes. The topical also shows the Disco King playing the piano. With this, Amul tweeted, "#Amul Topical: Tribute to ‘disco king’ and legendary Indian singer/composer..."

Meanwhile, in the day, Alka Yagnik also penned an emotional tribute for Bappi Lahiri. Sharing a throwback picture with the late singer, Alka wrote, "It is very difficult to find words for people who have been more than just colleagues … We all know the achievements of ‘THE’ Bappida, his amazing versatility, popularity and trend-setting compositions … him being the DISCO KING of music on one hand … and composing melodious evergreen songs like ‘Saiyyan bina ghar soona, chaltey chaltey, aao tumhe chaand pe le jaaein, inteha ho gayi intezaar ki’ on the other."

During a chat with ANI, actor Rani Mukerji called Bappi Lahiri's demise a 'personal loss' of her family. Reportedly, the star's mother and the Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re singer were childhood friends hailing from Calcutta.

More about Bappi Lahiri

The legendary singer became popular in the Bengali cinema by delivering major box office successes, including Asha O Bhalobasha, Amar Prem. Badnam and more, the singer also spread the magic of his voice in Bollywood. The singer gave soundtracks in several blockbusters such as Disco Dancer, Sharaabi, Saaheb, Wardat, and many more.

Image: Instagram/@Amul.coop