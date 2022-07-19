Amul Pays Tribute To Bhupinder Singh With Its Topical; 'Kuch Naam Nahin Ghumm Jaate Hain'

Legendary singer Bhupinder Singh breathed his last on Monday, July 18 at the age of 82 with fans as well as the Ghazal singer's industry friends mourning the loss. According to the PTI, the Mera Rang De Basanti Chola star was suspected to have succumbed to colon cancer and COVID-19-related complications in a hospital in Mumbai. The news was confirmed by his wife, singer Mitali Singh.

The entire nation is mourning the unfortunate demise of Bhupinder Singh, who passed away at the age of 82 on Monday. Meanwhile, Amul has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late singer with its topical.

Amul pays homage to Bhupinder Singh with a topical

The Dairy Giant dropped a monochromatic topical on its official Instagram handle. It features two versions of Bhupinder Singh. While the left one has Saathi Tere Naam crooner sitting on a chair & playing the guitar, while the right one features him singing. Singh could be seen wearing a shirt and pants in both versions. The topical had the text written over it, "Kuch naam nahin ghumm jaate hain.. Bhupinder Singh (1940-forever). Sharing the heartfelt post, Amul wrote, "#Amul Topical: Tribute to the renowned Ghazal singer!" Take a look:

The Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Aasman singer had been admitted to the hospital about eight to 10 days before his demise. He had a urinary infection, and after a few tests were conducted, the family learnt that he tested positive for COVID 19. He passed away at 7.45 p.m. on Monday.

Celebs mourn the demise of Bhupinder Singh

Many celebs mourned the loss of the acclaimed singer online. Ajay Devgn posted a picture of Bhupinder Singh on his Twitter account and wrote, "Deeply saddened about the demise of Bhupinder Ji. His voice brought joy to millions and had a uniqueness. Condolences to his family. RIP Bhupinder Ji. Shanti".

Deeply saddened about the demise of Bhupinder ji. His voice brought joy to millions and had an uniqueness.

Condolences to his family. RIP Bhupinder Ji. 🕉 Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IAvtJf0ZF8 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 18, 2022

Vishal Dadlani tweeted, "In memoriam #BhupinderSingh ji. A with a voice from a gentler time. Tragically poetic that he should follow Lataji, as he did so beautifully in the song #NaamGumJaayega composed by #RDBurman and written by Gulzarsaab. Unki awaaz hi pehchaan hai, aur hamesha yaad rahegi."

In memoriam #BhupinderSingh ji.



A with a voice from a gentler time.



Tragically poetic that he should follow Lataji, as he did so beautifully in the song #NaamGumJaayega composed by #RDBurman and written by Gulzarsaab.



Unki awaaz hi pehchaan hai, aur hamesha yaad rahegi. pic.twitter.com/JilqT43XaE — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 18, 2022

Image: Instagram/@amul_india