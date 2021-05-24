Amy Winehouse Was Barely Conscious But Was Dragged By Manager To Sing: Tyler James

Almost a decade after Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow singer Amy Winehouse's death, her close friend Tyler James shared his experience of supporting the late singer with her alcoholism. According to a report by DailyMail, Tyler was the only friend who was willing to stay in Amy's life. In the report, he wrote about his final conversation with Amy.

Amy Winehouse's close friend narrates how management had dragged singer to go on tour

He narrated the incidents from when he would get to witness Amy Winehouse when she was drunk and when she would get sober. He recalled when Amy had decided to stop singing her old songs and write music. At the time, both Tyler and Amy were living in London's Camden Square. There Amy would be protected by two of her bodyguards Andrew and Neville.

He recalled when Amy had decided to write her own music again but felt pressurised. She was scheduled to go on tour for 12 days. Winehouse needed the money from the tour but was not keen on performing, this led her to relapse once again. According to James, she drank for five days. He was asked by the management to ask her to sober up for the tour for several days.

When Tyler was unsuccessful, the management hired people to drag Amy to the tour even when she was unconscious. Her friend continued to accompany her when they took her to Hyatt Belgrade. At the time, the singer wasn't aware that she had been flown to the location from her house. He also said that he was crying when he saw his friend performing in the sick state. Soon after, the singer was able to cancel her tour because she wanted to get sober.

Amy Winehouse passed away on July 23, 2011. The singer's bodyguard had found her lying unconscious without a breath or a pulse. According to James, he was one of the last few people who was in touch with her at the time of her death. Autopsy reports suggest that Amy Winehouse had passed away due to heavy drinking as her blood contained 416 mg per 100 ml which was dangerously high.

Image: Amy Winehouse's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.