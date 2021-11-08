Amy Winehouse's Dress Worn During Her Finale Performance Auctioned At $243,200

Late singer Amy Winehouse's dresses, shoes, jewellery and accessories that she wore on stage, in photoshoots and at various public events were auctioned at Julien’s Auctions on Sunday, November 7. All the proceedings gained from the auction will benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation, set up by her parents, which raises awareness and support for young adults with addiction problems.

The biggest seller of the event was the dress Winehouse wore in her final stage performance in Belgrade in her 2011 Summer Festival Tour.

As per Hollywood Reporter, Amy's dress that she wore in her final stage performance in Belgrade in her 2011 Summer Festival Tour, sold for a $243,200. Julien’s Auctions official Instagram page described the dress as, "A figure-hugging halter mini dress custom made for Amy Winehouse for her 2011 Summer Festival Tour and worn for what would be her final concert performance in Belgrade; unfortunately, the tour was cancelled after that show. The dress has bamboo and floral print on silk incorporated into a Spanx dress. The pattern and dress were designed by Winehouse's stylist, Naomi Parry."

The singer's custom Moschino heart-shaped purse was sold for $204,800. The custom made red leather heart-shaped purse was used by Winehouse at the 2007 Brit Awards. The purse was designed for the singer by Moschino with no label present and the original price of the bag was $15,000.

Amy Winehouse was 27 when she died of alcohol poisoning on July 23, 2011, the actor was plagued with alcohol and drug addiction. After her death, Back to Black temporarily became the UK's best-selling album of the 21st century. VH1 ranked Winehouse 26th on their list of the 100 Greatest Women in Music. At the 50th Grammy Awards in 2008, she won five awards, tying the then-record for the most wins by a female artist in a single night and becoming the first British woman to win five Grammys.

The money raised from the event will benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which was established by the singer’s parents, Mitch and Janis Winehouse, to raise awareness and support for young adults with addiction problems.

Image: Instagram/@amywinehouse/@juliens_auctions