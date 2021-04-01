Amy Winehouse's Mother Partners With BBC To Make A Documentary On Her Late Daughter

Amy Winehouse was a renowned English singer and songwriter and ranked 26th on the list of the 100 Greatest Women in Music by VH1. The popular singer passed away in 2011 at the age of 27 and now, her mother Janis Winehouse is to tell her daughter's story in a new BBC documentary to mark the 10th anniversary of the singer's death. Amy's mother is suffering from Multiple Sclerosis and wants to tell her daughter’s story before she loses all memories of her late daughter.

Amy Winehouse's mother to make a film on her late daughter

According to a report by BBC, late English singer and songwriter Amy Winehouse's mother is working hard to keep her memories of her daughter alive, before she loses her memory to multiple sclerosis. Janis Winehouse has partnered with the BBC to release a new non-fiction feature about Amy's life, eyed for release around the 10th anniversary of the singer's death. Janis was diagnosed in 2003 and memory problems are common with the disease. The late singer's mother stated that she feels that the world didn't know the true Amy, the one that she had bought up.

Talking further about it, she said that she is looking forward to the opportunity to offer an understanding of her roots and a deeper insight into the real Amy. The BBC added that Amy's story would be told in the new documentary primarily through her mum, whose version of events often differs from the narrative they have been told before. Family and friends of the late singer will also contribute to the project, and the documentary will offer a new female-driven interpretation of her life, her loves, and her legacy.

Janis previously chronicled her daughter in the 2014 book Loving Amy: A Mother's Story, in which she also discussed her mind's loss of sharpness due to MS. Amy Winehouse's death was caused due to alcohol poisoning in the year 2011, and she was just 27 years old at the time of her passing. After her death, Back to Black temporarily became the UK's best-selling album of the 21st century.

