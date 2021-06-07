Amyra Dastur's Punjabi Kudi Avatar From 'Pind Khali Lagda' Revealed; See Photos

Recently, Mr. X actor, Amyra Dastur's Punjabi kudi avatar pictures have taken over the internet. In the behind-the-scene pictures, Amyra can be seen dressed in satin salwar kameez. In the other two pictures, she can be seen posing for the camera. The pictures are from the sets of the upcoming Palak Muchhal's music video, Pind Khali Lagda. In the video, she will be seen opposite Puncch Beat star Priyank Sharma.

Amyra Dastar's BTS pics from Pind Khali Lagda trend on the internet

In the first picture, Amyra can be seen surrounded by a group of ladies while performing a ritual. She is dressed in a red and yellow coloured satin dress. She went for minimal makeup and has pulled a red dupatta on her head. In the second and third pictures, she can be seen dressed in a simple yellow dress with an embroidered pink coloured heavy dupatta. She has accessorised herself with a pair of oxidised earrings and has kept her long hair open. She went for subtle makeup and can be seen looking down while posing for the camera.

The first look of Amyra Dastur's video was shared on the actor's official Insta handle. In the poster, she can be seen sporting a Punjabi look. The poster also features Splitsvilla star Priyank Sharma. He can be seen sporting a simple look as she wore a sweater over a checked white shirt. As for the caption, Amyra wrote, "Get ready to fall in love with '#PindKhaliLagda' COMING SOON!".

Many of her fans and followers couldn't stop gushing over Amyra's ethereal ethnic beauty. Several of them complimented the actor, while a few others expressed their excitement in the comments section of the post. A fan commented, "I’m already in love" with a heart-eyed face emoticon. Another one wrote, "You look like a true Punjaban Amyra". A netizen commented, "Will definitely watch it Amyra" with a pair of red hearts. Another one wrote, "Amyra look very sweet".

On the work front, Amyra, who started her career as a model, has been featured in several commercial ads on television. She made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's sci-fi thriller drama, Mr. X. She went on to appear in Issaq, Anegan, Kung Fu Yoga and Made in China. She has also been featured in web series such as Tandav, The Trip 2, and Dongri To Dubai.

IMAGE: AMYRA DASTUR'S INSTAGRAM

