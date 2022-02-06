An Artiste Born But Once In Centuries, Darkest Day In World Of Music; Tributes Pour In From India And Abroad After Lata Mangeshkar's Death

New Delhi: Led by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, eminent personalities from across all spheres of life on Sunday mourned the death of Lata Mangeshkar, saying the singing legend was an artiste "born but once in centuries" and that it is a “darkest day in the world of music”.

From political leaders across the spectrum and the film and music fraternity to the sports and the corporate world and South Asian leaders including Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, condolences and remembrances poured in terming the death of 92-year-old Mangeshkar as "the end of an era". Megastar Amitabh Bachchan described Mangeshkar as "the voice of a million centuries".

President Kovind said the divine voice has gone quiet forever but Mangeshkar's melodies will remain immortal, echoing in eternity.

"In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable," President Kovind wrote on Twitter along with a photo with the veteran playback singer.

"An artist born but once in centuries," he said.

Modi also shared a photo with Mangeshkar and said her demise leaves "a void that can't be filled".

"I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," he wrote.

"...Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India." The prime minister also paid an emotional tribute to Mangeshkar at the start of his speech at a virtual election rally for Uttar Pradesh, saying she was a blessing to humanity.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who visited south Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier in the morning, said Mangeshkar was "the pride of our nation".

While Congress President Sonia Gandhi said Mangeshkar's heart touching voice, songs of patriotism and a life of struggle will always be an inspiration for generations, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the voice of the iconic singer left her “mesmerised”.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to say the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known and that listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world.

Describing Mangeshkar as the "empress of music", Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the singer's demise has created a "great void in the subcontinent's musical arena".

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa called Mangeshkar a legend whose memory will remain in our midst for centuries through her melodious voice.

Lata Mangeshkar was a miracle who can’t be bound in mere words, said Gulzar, the poet-lyricist-writer who was associated with the singer for decades.

Besides Bachchan, actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Hansal Mehta were among others from the film industry who paid rich tributes to the singer.

"The whole world is sad, Can’t believe you have left us !!! We will miss you lata ji pray for your soul be in peace," wrote Dharmendra on Twitter.

Lalit Pandit of the composer duo Jatin-Lalit, who worked with the singer on films like "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" and "Mohabattein", said she was a jewel. "There was no other Lata Mangeshkar, there is none and there won't be any. I will celebrate her life, today and always," he added.

Calling Mangeshkar India's national treasure, Azmi said her voice lit up our lives, gave us solace when we were sad, gave strength when we were low. .

"U will be missed our nightingale. But ur voice shall live with us forever ... #RIPLataji," wrote Salman Khan.

Dixit-Nene remembered Mangeshkar as the one with the "angelic voice" that made us all swoon and fall in love.

"Hearing Lata Tai’s melodies over the years, remembering her image in 2 choti’s & that childlike attribute has left like an imprint that will never ever leave our hearts," she said.

Devgn wrote, "An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji’s songs..." Mehta said "the heavens are blessed" to be in the company of the Nightingale of India.

AR Rahman, who composed Mangeshkar's song "Jiya Jale" from "Dil Se", posted a photo with the veteran and wrote, "Love, respect and prayers." "Lataji was not just a singer, not just an icon, but part of India's consciousness, the Indianness, the Hindustani music, Urdu and Hindi poetry. She has sung in so many languages." Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan also paid emotional tributes.

"Sad sad day for India as our nightingale leaves her mortal body. Lataji’s voice has immortalised her for ever," Sharma wrote.

"The music will never stop," Chopra Jonas said.

In Pakistan, noted personalities from across all fields described Mangeshkar as the "nightingale of the subcontinent" and the "queen of melody" and said the legend is the most favourite artiste of Pakistani people and would rule their hearts forever.

Film and TV star Imran Abbas, who also worked in an Indian film, termed Mangeshkar's demise as the "darkest day in the world of music".

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar led the sports fraternity in offering condolences.

"I consider myself fortunate to have been a part of Lata Didi's life. She always showered me with her love and blessings.

"With her passing away, a part of me feels lost too.

"She'll always continue to live in our hearts through her music," Tendulkar tweeted.

Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman RP Sanjiv Goenka Group that owns the country's oldest music label Saregama, said her music will continue to enthral for years to come.

Another music industry player, T-Series also said, "Thank you for the songs and the memories. Rest in peace Lata ji." In a tweet, the US Embassy in India said, "History will mark her contribution to India's music in golden words."

Image: ANI