Ananya Birla fumes over 'Kumar Mangalam's daughter in trouble' title for YouTube video

While the Birla family is one of the popular families in the country over its business ventures, Ananya Birla earned her popularity by establishing herself in the music industry. The singer recently expressed her displeasure over a YouTube video introducing her by just her father, Kumar Mangalam Birla’s name and also over a sensational headline. The artiste stated that it was her ‘life’ and urged to stop the ‘click bait.’

Ananya Birla on YouTube channel’s headline for her

Ananya Birla took to Twitter and posted a screenshot of a YouTube video that had the title ‘Kumar Mangalam’s daughter in trouble.’ The Let There Be Love singer was unhappy over being referred without her name and stressed that she had a name, Ananya. She stated that she was 'not in trouble' as the title suggested she was only talking about being stuck on the stage due to fire during one of her tours, in the video.

Uhm firstly, I have a name , it’s Ananya and secondly I’m not in trouble? This is referring to when I got stuck on front stage cause of fire when I was touring?! Stop click bait, this happens to be my life. pic.twitter.com/Of5vV0MtWX — Ananya Birla (@ananya_birla) March 1, 2021

Netizens came out in support of Ananya and hit out at the ‘cheap tactics’ of the YouTube handle. However, some were of the view that her father was a more popular name, so it was common while hoping that she too attains the same kind of recognition.

Ananya Birla on professional front

Ananya Birla is known for her tracks like Better, Hold On, Unstoppable and others, while also collaborating with some international names. She is recently in the news for leading a team in the music reality show Indian Pro Music League. Her team also features Govinda, Shaan and Akriti Kakkar.

