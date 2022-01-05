'And then, they will stand in front of me, and I will be in the shadows again,' a laughing, carefree Neil Nongkynrih said on Republic TV on September 6, 2019, two years before his unfortunate demise. The founder of the Shillong Chamber Choir, affectionately known by one and all as Uncle Neil, breathed his last on Wednesday at a hospital in Mumbai where he was admitted just a day ago after a brief illness.

The choirs' rendition of 'Vande Mataram' was played during the telecast of Chandrayaan II's launch, and to talk about the same with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Uncle Neil had joined the broadcast. Down to Earth and how, Uncle Neil candidly told Arnab, "I am very simple man deep down, so for me, I am still in shock. I could not even believe my music can go abroad and now it has gone to the Moon."

A true patriot at heart, Neil had said that the conceptualization of the rendition was 'not at all difficult'. "I have stayed in Europe, just like Arnab, and ironically it takes us to live out of India for some time to appreciate India," he had said, delivering a little message to the countrymen- 'First, we must be thankful for what we have and then can we proceed with the challenges.'

Born in Meghalaya, Neil was a die-hard music lover right since childhood. His love took him to London, where he studied music and developed himself as a refined musician- a concert pianist. He performed in several shows in the United Kingdom as a pianist before moving back to India and starting to teach piano in 2001, an effort that led to the formation of the now world-renowned Shillong Chamber Choir. In 2010, he led his choir to win India's Got Talent, catapulting the little Shillong unit to national and international stardom.

The win elevated the group to international limelight. The same year, they performed for former US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during their India visit in 2015. In the same year, he was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award.

A little anecdote from the inspirational life story of this world-renowned man- "Do you know why I am called Neil? he had asked on Republic. Answering his question, he had said laughing, "Because I was conceived when they (Neil Armstrong) landed on the Moon. I believe I must have been conceived the exact minute they would have landed on the Moon, sounds like it."

Neil has collaborated with various artists including Ustad Zakir Hussain, to create soul-stirring music. His choir has also performed with artists like AR Rahman, Boman Irani, Usha Uthup, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, and Hariharan.

"Uncle Neil was the life force of our world, a towering personality whose music, through the choir he so fondly nurtured, reached the ears of Presidents, Prime Ministers, Ambassadors, and some of the biggest names in the worlds of sports, culture, business, music, and film," the choir said in a statement, informing of his death.

The mortal remains of the late music composer would be brought back to his home as soon as all formalities in Mumbai are completed.