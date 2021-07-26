Angad Bedi And Mouni Roy To Star In The Music Video 'Baithe Baithe' Releasing On July 28

The Indian entertainment industry is moving towards digitalisation as web series and short films are gaining popularity with each passing day. Several Bollywood stars are making their digital debut. Apart from web series, TV and film stars are also debuting in music videos that garner millions of views on YouTube. Actor Angad Bedi and Mouni Roy have joined the bandwagon to star in an upcoming music video Baithe Baithe by Meet Bros. The stars recently revealed the release date of the music video.

Angad Bedi and Mouni Roy to star in a new music video

Angad Bedi and Mouni Roy took to their respective Instagram handles to release the official poster of the upcoming music video, Baithe Baithe. In the poster, Mouni and Angad Bedi were dressed in ethnic ensembles, which hinted towards a wedding or an Indian function in the music video. Mouni Roy stunned in a pink lehenga with golden jewellery, while Bedi donned a multi-coloured Kurta. In the caption, Angad Bedi wrote, "Do you believe in love at first sight?😍 #BaitheBaithe releasing on 28th July 2021". The song is being produced by Zee Music Company. Singers Stebin Ben, Danish Sabri, and Aishwarya Pandit have sung the song while Meet bros gave the music. The song is penned by Danish Sabri.

Expressing his excitement, singer Stebin Ben commented on the poster shared by Mouni Roy. He wrote, "And it’s here 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥". In another comment, he further wrote, "The best thing in 2021 ❤️". Mouni replied to the comment and wrote, "@stebinben can’t wait for everyone to see it ☺️💛". Mouni and Angad's friends congratulated them on the music video.

Mouni Roy shares a BTS video of Baithe Baithe

Mouni Roy has earlier shared an Instagram reel in the outfit she wore in Baithe Baithe's poster. During the music video's shoot, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle to treat her 17.9 million followers with a reel. Mouni made a transition reel in her room. She was first seen in a black sleeveless dress. As the Gold actor flipped her hair, she appeared in an ethnic outfit. She wore a printed pink coloured lehenga with a stone-studded blouse and dupatta. She completed her look with a heavy necklace and a piece of jewellery resting on her forehead. Mouni Roy will soon be seen in the upcoming films Brahmastra and Bole Chudiyan.

IMAGE: ANGAD BEDI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.