Ankit Tiwari Pens A Cryptic Note About Loneliness, Being Alone

Ankit Tiwari, who is known for his soulful voice, penned a cryptic note on social media on Wednesday. The Aashiqui 2 singer, in his note, talked about loneliness and how people confuse it with being alone. He went on to explain what "lonely" actually means.

3 things you need to know

Earlier, the singer talked about how a difficult phase in his life showed him his true friends.

Ankit Tiwari made his debut in Bollywood by composing music for Do Dooni Chaar (2010).

The singer has his own music label, Mist Music.



Ankit explains the meaning of being lonely

The Ek Villain singer, on Wednesday, took to his Instagram stories to post a cryptic note. The singer said that loneliness doesn't mean being alone; rather, it's the "feeling that no one cares". Check out the post below:

(A screengrab from singer's Instagram Stories | Image: Ankit Tiwari/Instagram)

Ankit has spoken about his personal life in the past as well

This is not the first time the singer shared an emotional note talking about life. Earlier, he spoke about how a difficult phase in his life showed him his true friends. Calling them his family, the singer revealed that his friends stood by him when he was going through a bad phase.

(A picture of Ankit Tiwari performing on stage | Image: Ankit Tiwari/Instagram)

For the uninitiated, the singer entered Bollywood in 2010 by composing a song for the film Do Dooni Chaar. However, he rose to fame after he sang Sunn Raha Hai in Mohit Suri's directorial Aashiqui 2 (2013), starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. Next, he gave another hit track to Bollywood by singing Galliyan in Ek Villain (2014), starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra. Since then, he has sung and composed several hit tracks. Last year in December, the singer launched his own music label Mist Music.