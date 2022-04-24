Ankit Tiwari Reveals 'feeling Like Hostage' In Viral Video; 'Wife, Daughter Slept Hungry'

Last Updated:

Singer Ankit Tiwari recently shared a video on his Twitter handle, complaining about the bad experience he had at a luxury hotel in Delhi.

Singer Ankit Tiwari who is well-known for his soulful tracks like Galliyan, Sunn Raha Hai, Tu Hai Ki Nahi, Sanam Teri Kasam, and many others, recently took to his social media handle and shared a video where he revealed that a five-star hotel in Delhi ill-treated him and other guests who were staying there.

The renowned singer shed light on the fact the hotel had no arrangements for food or water. As a result of which his wife and daughter had to sleep hungry. The video is going viral on the internet.

Ankit Tiwari shares a shocking video from luxury hotel

On Sunday, Ankit Tiwari took to his Twitter handle and shared a video of the Royal Plaza Hotel in Delhi’s Connaught Place where he claimed that he was treated badly. In the video, the renowned singer revealed that it's been hours since they ordered the meal but there was nothing to eat. All the other guests along with Ankit Tiwari gathered at the lobby at half-past one in the night complaining about the same. Moreover, Ankit also shared that when the guests complained to the Hotel staff, they threatened them by saying that they would call bouncers. Here, take a look at his tweet-

Further, in the video, he can be heard saying “It is around 1 am and all are waiting for a word from the staff. It is horrible. My wife, my daughter are sleeping hungry. We wish to speak to the duty manager but there is no one here. The staff is transferring calls to each other, no one is picking up” 

In another tweet, the singer tagged Prime Minister's office, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and other leaders and wrote, “Chote bacche bhi Pani aur Food ke liye ro rahe hain. Govt should take strong action (Little kids are crying for food and water).” Fans extended their support to Ankit Tiwari in the comments section of the tweet.

