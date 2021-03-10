Anoushka Shankar Announces The Release Of Her Brand-new Track Titled ‘Sister Susannah’

Seven-time GRAMMY Award-nominated sitarist, composer and producer Anoushka Shankar announced the release of her brand-new track titled Sister Susannah, to mark International Women's Day. The track features Anoushka on sitar and spoken word, reciting a checklist of requirements from the perspective of an unidentified man to his romantic partner – with almost saintly expectations.

Anoushka Shankar's new song to release on March 22

Anoushka Shankar announced her new song through an Instagram post and also mentioned that she will be playing at the Grammy Premiere Ceremony! Along with a video, Anoushka Shankar mentioned in the caption, "Happy International Women’s Day! Three things to tell you hence a quick video where I show off my newfound/shoddy editing skills ðŸ˜†

1. Hear me play as part of @wowglobal TONIGHT!

2. Hear me play at the @recordingacademy Grammy Premiere Ceremony on SUNDAY!

3. New song ‘Sister Susannah’ out soon! Co-written by the amazing women @alev_lenz and @nikita_gill who I’m SO THRILLED to have worked with ðŸ¤¯â¤ï¸ðŸ™ðŸ½"(sic).

While speaking about her song, Anoushka Shankar explained “Over the course of the last year, it’s been impossible to ignore the shadow pandemic happening alongside the pandemic itself. Hearing of the suffering of so many women, I have once again been startled by how common the experiences of abuse can be. ‘Sister Susannah’ is a song I’ve toyed with for some time and the current situation, alongside people’s visceral reactions to our rare live performances of the song, prompted me to revisit and release it. Drawing from the experiences of our loved ones, Alev, Nikita, and I have made an offering of this song in hope of change and healing.”

Alongside Anoushka, GRAMMY®ï¸-nominated composer Alev Lenz has co-written the song’s music and lyrics, and celebrated best-selling poet Nikita Gill contributes the spoken word poem, marking her first foray into music. Manu Delago performs percussion and Nina Harries, Alev Lenz and Anandi Bhattacharya provide additional vocals.

Anoushka will be joining an illustrious line-up of artists including Gregory Porter and Kamasi Washington at the 63rd GRAMMY®ï¸ Awards Premiere Ceremony on 14th March, kicking off the global live-streamed event with a tribute performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of the classic Marvin Gaye track Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology).