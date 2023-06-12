Anu Malik On Comparisons Between Bollywood And The South Film Industry: I Don’t Believe...

Anu Malik recently opened up about the comparison between the South film industry and Bollywood. In an interview with ANI, he touched upon the reasons behind the box office success of South films and the connection audiences seem to have with them. The singer acknowledged the exceptional talents present in the South film industry, including producers, composers, and singers.

Malik commended their unwavering commitment to punctuality and their ability to consistently deliver high-quality work. He attributed the success of South films to the combination of these talented individuals and the presence of well-crafted scripts that resonate with audiences. While acknowledging the achievements of the South film industry, the Chamma Chamma singer emphasised that Bollywood's contributions to Indian cinema should not be overlooked.

He highlighted the numerous successful films produced in Hindi cinema, including hits like Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Additionally, he highlighted the positive reception of niche films available on OTT platforms like Netflix, which have gained popularity despite not always being widely recognised. Malik expressed his admiration for the work of emerging directors and shared his excitement about a remarkable script he recently encountered. However, he denied giving any more information about it.

'Comparing South film industry to Bollywood is unnecessary'

(Anu Malik thinks success of South movies as a positive sign for the overall film industry.| Image: ANI)

In the same interview, Anu Malik said that comparing the South film industry and Bollywood is unnecessary. He viewed the success of South movies as a positive sign for the overall film industry. Malik emphasised that there isn't much difference between the two industries and cited instances where his compositions, like Chamma Chamma, were appreciated internationally. He emphasised that good melodies and quality content are universally appreciated and transcend geographical boundaries.

Looking ahead, Malik expressed optimism about the future of the Hindi film industry. He believed that the continuous production of impactful films, combined with the talents of emerging filmmakers, would lead to positive changes. While he acknowledged the challenges faced by Bollywood, he firmly believed that the industry's potential for success would be realised in due time.