Anu Malik Recalls Going Through Money Troubles; Says ‘learnt To Combat My Depression'

Anu Malik is known for his popular song compositions in the Hindi film industry during the 1990s and 2000s. The music composer and singer has opened up about the difficulties he has faced in life and his journey in the industry. In a new podcast, the singer speaks about his battles with ‘depression’.

In a podcast conducted by ANI, the singer and music composer took a step back in time to open up about his struggles. He remembers feeling ‘pain’ as a 10-year-old boy. He remembers going up to his father and asking why he was alone, to which his father replied "No one is giving work". The singer mentioned, “I realised I am in a world where my father is financially insecure, mummy is stressed out and I have to work”.

He then reflected on how, being the eldest, he had to bear family responsibility of his family from a young age. He added that he did not have the "luxury to sit and cry in the corner" as he had to work. The 62-year-old singer recalled knocking on doors and singing with his harmonica.

He even made a note of the people who made fun of him. The singer says the people around him did not “have a clue about the depression” he was going through. He added, “I learnt to combat my depression by smiling. If someone use to say something to me, I would just smile at them."

Anu Malik helped Alka Yagnik through a tough phase in her life

(Anu Malik and his wife pose with Alka Yagnik at the latter's birthday party. | Image: Anu Malik/Instagram)

Anu Malik went on to share candid revelations about the time he helped Alka Yagnik out of a distressing phase of her life. He recalled the time when his fellow singer lost her father and was in ‘pain’. He mentioned that since he had lost his father and mother, he could empathise with her situation.

He remembers it being at the same time when they got the offer to sing in the movie Refugee. He asserted that after going through the songs in the film, he knew only Yagnik could do justice to them. However, Malik notes that “When we used to call her, she was not in the zone to sing. She was completely depressed”.

He concluded by saying that she “poured her pain” into the songs. He claimed that it was he who had convinced Yagnik to listen to the songs at least once. He also reiterated that according to him, it was one of the best-sung albums. The duo have collaborated several times for songs like Baazigar o Baazigar, Apun Bola, Aaja Ve Mahi, Aaja Mahiya, Deewana Deewana and several others.