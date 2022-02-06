Anup Jalota Calls Lata Mangeshkar Saraswati's Avatar In Emotional Tribute On Republic

Anup Jalota, a musician best known for his performances in the Hindu devotional music, and bhajans, on Sunday, stated musicians like "Lata Mangeshkar are "not born". He opined that she took an 'avatar' (incarnation) to teach music to the whole world." While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network over the phone, Jalota compared Lata Mangeshkar with the Hindu goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom, and learning - Saraswati. According to Jalota, the legendary singer took avatar in order to teach music to the whole world and added she died on Basant Panchami, which is observed in honour of the Hindu goddess Saraswati, as she completed her job.

Notably, his statement came after the 92-year-old veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar took her last breath at around 8:12 AM at Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday. According to her doctor, Dr Pratit Samdani, the veteran died due to multi-organ failure.

"She took avatar and showed what is called perfection in singing and then left on the very auspicious day of Saraswati Puja. It shows she has had divine power. Those who have that kind of divine power could only take an avatar like her," said Jalota. "She was not just the singer, she was a model of a perfectionist, who has shown people how to become perfect in singing," added the singer.

When asked about her unique voice that had an aura of representing the whole country, he replied,

"Her voice is superb, nobody has such a voice that suits for patriotic and devotional songs. She was also a perfect classical singer."

Further, Jalota maintained:

"Whenever we used to listen to her songs, we brainstormed how could anyone sing so perfectly. Her singing was 100% perfect."

Lata Mangeshkar passed away due to multiple organ failures

It is worth mentioning Lata Mangeshkar was born on September 28, 1929. She was widely acclaimed as one of the greatest playback singers. She was also called the 'Queen of Melody', 'Lata Didi'. The singer has had recorded songs in over 36 Indian and foreign languages. On Sunday, she breathed last at a hospital in Mumbai. According to the statement released by the hospital authorities, the 'Queen of Melody' passed away after 28 days of hospitalisation while undergoing post-COVID treatment. Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11. The singer is survived by her siblings - Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath.

