Anupam Kher Remembers Lata Mangeshkar: 'She Was My Therapist Without Her Knowing It'

The entire country is saddened after the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher described how he grew up listening to the late singer's songs and how her songs were therapy to him.

In an interview with Republic Media Network, Anupam Kher described Lata Mangeshkar as 'timeless'. He said, "Lata Ji was timeless, it's like water, water has no shape, water has no form, it adapts itself to whatever it has put in." "Her songs are more than songs for us, they are growing up psychic, how we grew up when we first fell in love", the actor further added.

'Lata Ji was my therapist without her knowing it': Anupam Kher

Stating that the legendary singer had a child-like personality, Anupam Kher said, "The persona of Lata Mangeshkar was larger than life, it's the simplest person ever who has a child-like personality." Kher continued that she was a therapist as he said, "She had the kindest heart, never heart her in a louder voice. Whether it be working out, walking or any activity, singing is a therapy for me and she was my therapist without her knowing it."

Anupam Kher pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Earlier, in the day, Anupam Kher had also paid tribute to the singer as he shared Lata Mangeshkar's 'last message' where she is singing the verse of Bhagavad Gita. Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared a monochrome picture of the playback singer and attached an audio clip to it which features Lata Ji giving voice to the verse of Bhagavad Gita. Anupam wrote in the caption, "Lata Ji's last message while singing the verse of Bhagavad Gita; In the second meeting of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Committee on Zoom on the afternoon of 22/12/2021, when it was Lata Ji's turn to speak, it was my heart, being a fan, to record her voice! Hey! What did the great singer of the world say that day!".

(Image: Instagram/@pranav_kore/mdmehtab.khan)