Anupam Kher Shares Story Behind Recording Lata Mangeshkar's Bhagavad Gita Shlok

Anupam Kher took to his social media account on Sunday and mourned the death of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who breathed her last on February 6 in Mumbai. The actor also shared an audio clip and gave fans the chance to listen to Lata Didi's 'last message', in which she sings a verse of Bhagavad Gita. Anupam Kher also spoke to Republic Media Network in an exclusive interview and gave viewers some more insight into the clip he shared on social media earlier in the day, which he recorded on December 22, 2021.

Anupam Kher opens up about clip he shared of Lata Mangeshkar 'last message'

The actor mentioned that he is part of a committee formed for the 75th Independence day of the country and that it was announced that Lata Didi had a special message to give. He called himself a 'collector of treasure' as he explained his need to record the iconic singer. Anupam Kher also mentioned that he used to call Lata Didi up sometimes to feel a sense of ‘sanity’. He also mentioned she was his therapist without her knowing it. He said-

“I am a part of the committee that was formed to celebrate the 75 years of Independence. We had the second meeting in the company of the Prime Minister and other dignitaries and they announced that Lataji would speak. I was not aware of her presence there, since she was not visually there. I’m a collector of treasure, so I recorded it. Her legacy is timeless. Her songs are not songs for us, they are much more than that. Her persona was larger than life, she was the simplest person ever. She had a child-like quality, she had the kindest heart. He was an educator, a guide and a philosopher.”

Listen to the audio here

Image: PTI, Twitter/@taran_adarsh