Anuradha Paudwal Seeks Ban On Loudspeakers For Azaan; 'Such Practice Not Needed In India'

Amid the ongoing row over the use of loudspeakers in mosques, veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal, who has given her voice to thousands of popular songs, has sought a ban on loudspeakers for Azaan. The singer has stressed that she has not seen any country follow such practices except India.

“I have visited many places in the world. I have not seen anything like this happening except in India. I am not against any religion, but it is being forcibly encouraged here. They play Azaan on loudspeakers from mosques. Other communities question if they can use loudspeakers why cannot others do the same," the singer told Zee News.

She further explained that even in Middle Eastern countries, there is a ban on loudspeakers. According to her when Muslim countries don't encourage such practices then there is no need for India to continue with the same.

Paudwal added that if the practice continues, then Hanuman Chalisa will also start being played on loudspeakers, and a situation like this will lead to disharmony which is not good for the country.

In the same interview, the singer also expressed her views on the responsibility of the older generation to teach the younger ones the importance of Indian culture.

"This is why we should know about our religion and culture. We should know about four Vedas, 18 Puranas, and four Mathas that we have. These are the basics that we must know,” she said.

Earlier in 2017, popular singer Sonu Nigam had also raised his voice against the use of loudspeakers for Azaan He had expressed distress about hearing Azaan on the loudspeaker every morning.

Karnataka groups demand ban on loudspeakers in mosques

After the anti-halal meat campaign in Karnataka, right-wing organisations led by Bajrang Dal and Sri Ram Sena are now seeking a ban on loudspeakers in mosques. They have threatened that if Azan is not stopped from playing on loudspeakers atop mosques then bhajans would be played on loudspeakers near mosques. Some Hindu groups are planning on playing devotional prayers during Azan.

In a related update, Mumbai police had arrested an MNS leader for playing Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker without permission.

It is to be noted that the courts on several occasions have directed the authorities to not play any religious prayers on loudspeakers from places of worship but so far, no significant action has been taken.

(Image: PTI)