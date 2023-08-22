AP Dhillon Recalls Being Denied Entry Into Hotel, Sleeping On Suitcases In Canada

Canadian singer AP Dhillon became an overnight sensation in the Punjabi music industry with his 2020 song Brown Munde. However, the singer-rapper had his own share of struggles before stepping foot into showbiz. In a recent interview, the singer recalled the time when he was denied a hotel room as he did not own a credit card.

3 things you need to know

AP Dhillon released his docuseries titled AP Dhillon: First of a Kind on Prime Video.

The four-part docuseries is directed by Jay Ahmed.

In the 1st episode, AP Dhillon opened up about his struggling days after moving to Canada to make a living.

AP Dhillon recalls sleeping on suitcases

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, AP Dhillon recalled spending a long night on the streets after he was denied a hotel room. He remembered having two suitcases, which he put on the ground in an attempt to sleep on them. Soon after, a woman came up to him and said, "You don't look like a homeless person. Why are you sleeping like this?"

(AP Dhillon talks about his struggling days as an artist in Canada | Image: Instagram)

AP Dhillon told his story to the woman, following which she went up to her partner and asked him to lend his credit card to the Summer High singer. The man came up to AP Dhillon and said, "Bro, please don't steal anything, break anything. There are good people out there. At the end of the episode, I thought if we don't bring each other up, then who will?"

AP Dhillon's docuseries First of a Kind is out on OTT

AP Dhillon's four-part docuseries titled AP Dhillon: First of a Kind is directed by Jay Ahmed. The premiere of the series was held in Mumbai last week. Celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Badshah, King and many others attended the premiere and extended their support to the artist. Dhillon has also been in the news for his rumoured relationship with October actress Banita Sandhu.