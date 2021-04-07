Apink's Chorong's Agency Issues Statement Against Violence Allegations, Takes Legal Action

South Korean girl group Apink’s member Chorong Park is embroiled in a controversy that dates back to her high school days. The singer has been accused by her high school friend of violence. Apink’s agency has issued a statement regarding the same and has also responded to the new evidence submitted by the accuser.

Statement issued against Apink's Chorong's bullying scandal

According to a report by Soompi, Apink’s agency Play M Entertainment has issued a statement against Chorong’s bullying scandal. They said that they will be taking legal action against the person who has accused the singer of hitting them when they were in high school. The accuser said that Chorong slapped and kicked them in the shin as well.

The accuser has also released a phone call transcript wherein they claim that Chorong has confessed to hitting her. Responding to the phone transcript, the agency has said that Chorong apologised even though the things that were discussed during the phone call were not relevant. They further said that they, too, have the phone records and submitted them to the police for investigation. They also said that the accuser’s allegations are malicious and will help uncover the truth by seeking legal help.

Apink's Chorong's bullying scandal details

A previous report by Soompi state that Chorong met the accuser in the Sachang neighbourhood. Chorong did not appear to be happy when she saw them and the singer’s friends called them and said that she wants to hit them as well. Chorong apologised when they met later but asked to meet an official apology was demanded.

Chorong's underage drinking scandal

Chorong took to her Instagram handle to apologise for her underage drinking. Addressing the photos that have surfaced of her drinking, she said that she has hurt all those who were supporting her wrongdoings and offered her sincere apologies. She also apologised to her fellow bandmates, her agency staff and her fans as well. Chorong also promised to prove that she is innocent in the violent case.

Chorong’s filmography

Chorong began her acting career by bagging a role in the sitcom All My Love. She landed the lead role in the romantic-comedy Plus Nine Boys. She also has written some of the blockbuster songs for the band like Love Story, The Wave, Wanna Be and Deja Vu.

Image courtesy- @mulgokizary Instagram