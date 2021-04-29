Apink's Son Naeun Leaves Play M, Likely To Join YG Entertainment: Reports

Son Naeun will not associate herself with Play M anymore. The K-pop singer and actress has decided to part ways with Play M while all the other members have renewed their contract. Apink’s Son Naeun has been associated with YG Entertainment since she became the first member of the K-pop group in 2011. It is rumoured that Apink’s Son Naeun might soon join YG Entertainment. So, will Son Naeun also leave Apink or is she planning to continue being a part of the band?

Will Apink’s Son Naeun join YG Entertainment?

Management companies essay a huge role in an artist’s career. In the K-pop industry, these management companies and labels often scout, groom, and promote talents. Hence, it is not uncommon for artists or groups to be associated with one company for more than a decade. But now, Apink’s Son Naeun has decided to part ways with her company, Play M.

A report by Soompi has revealed an official statement by Play M that confirms Naeun from Apink has decided to leave their company. In their statement, Play M wrote that Apink’s Park Chorong, Yoon Bomi, Kim Namjoo, Eun Ji, and Oh Hayoung have all renewed their contracts. The company also mentioned that the five Apink members have been part of Play M for the past 10 years now but after “deep discussion” Son Naeun decided to not renew the contract.

But while Son Naeun’s departure led many fans to believe that Apink is disbanding, Play M in their statement confirmed that all six members of Apink have decided to continue promoting the group’s activities. Apink’s Son Naeun and the other five members have decided to celebrate the group’s 10th anniversary and cooperate for future endeavours. Since Apink will soon celebrate their 10th anniversary their fans might soon expect a special performance or comeback single for the same.

On the same day, as this statement released, Ilgan Sports’ revealed that Apink’s Son Naeun has already chosen her next company. She is reportedly discussing on becoming a part of YG entertainment. This report also revealed that YG Entertainment in a statement confirmed the same. The company revealed that they “positively” in talks with Apink’s Son Naeun.