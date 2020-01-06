AR Rahman's Birthday: Fans Flood Twitter With #HappyBirthdayARRahman

Musical maestro AR Rahman turned 53 on January 6, 2020. From winning Filmfare awards to bagging Oscar awards, AR Rahman has revolutionised the Indian film industry. AR Rahman kickstarted his career as a composer from tv. Later, he went on to compose music for many iconic flicks. Chaiyya Chaiyaa and Jai Ho are two of his most acclaimed songs. The fans of the music composer took it to wish him on his birthday on the social media platform Twitter. Here are some of the heartwarming wishes he received from the fans:

Your music makes me happy,

Your music makes me cry,

Your music makes me sleep,

Your music makes me stay awake,

Your music lifts my mood,

Your music inspires me,

Your music gives me hope,

Your music makes my life better

There's always your music in my life.#HappyBirthdayARRahman pic.twitter.com/CRPXAYaMPC — George Vijay (@VijayIsMyLife) January 5, 2020

If one man can make you smile, make you cry, make you think, make you feel like heaven, motivate you, teach you things, then it's @arrahman .



God's own child! ❤️



Music maestro 💝#HBDARRahman ❤️ #HappyBirthdayARRahman pic.twitter.com/mndtoOvdMG — Anupama Krishnan (@Anupama04347940) January 5, 2020

#HappyBirthdayARRahman#HBDARRahman



If Take Best songs of This Decade !

List goes very Big !!



Particularly if we say the Top best songs are#AlaporanThamizhan & #NeelaNeruppe !

Are The most built-up song & Massive song from Ar. Rahmam..!!



Thank you for this #Master @arrahman pic.twitter.com/jvwVXDn6RC — ASSAULT SETHU™ (@AssaultuSethu2) January 6, 2020

The person who pushed me more into Sufism thoughts💚Love you for how you are & who you are, before & after getting Everything.



அமைதியாக அலட்டலின்றி சாதிப்பவர் 🎀

Happy Birthday ARR @arrahman 💐



“Do Everything for the sake of God”#HappyBirthdayARRahman pic.twitter.com/yo12jKVGgB — An Introvert கிறுக்கள்🎀 (@KittenIntrovert) January 5, 2020

I probably don’t have enough words to explain how much Rahman Sir’s music has positively impacted my life.



In 2018 December, I got to watch him live as well.



As a musician, he is a great. As a human being, he is a role model.#HappyBirthdayARRahman Sir ❤️🙌🏻



Idol, Inspiration pic.twitter.com/o99k7WuyO7 — Rithwik Rajendran (@rithwikrajendra) January 6, 2020

