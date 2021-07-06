AR Rahman Collaborates With Ananya Birla For 'Hindustani Way' Ahead Of Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to commence on July 23, 2021. The Indian contingent is gearing up to participate in the Summer Olympics 2020. While over 100 Indian athletes will travel to Japan for the Summer Olympic Games, AR Rahman and Ananya Birla are all set to motivate the players with their song named Hindustani Way. AR Rahman recently revealed his collaboration with singer Ananya Birla to cheer the Indian Olympians ahead of Tokyo Olympics 2020.

AR Rahman collaborates with Ananya Birla for a motivational song

AR Rahman and Ananya Birla recently took to their respective Instagram handles to share the news of the release of their upcoming song Hindustani Way. The motivational song will release on July 9, ahead of Tokyo Olympics 2020. AR Rahman expressed the motivation behind his new song and wrote, "Let’s cheer out loud for our Olympians with the “Hindustani Way” alongside the very talented @ananyabirla #Cheer4India". On the other hand, Ananya Birla wrote, "Let’s celebrate Indian sportsmanship at the Tokyo Olympics the ‘Hindustani Way’ 🇮🇳🙏🏽 #HindustaniWay with @arrahman Sir drops 9th July!!! #cheer4india".

AR Rahman's take on Hindustani Way

As per a report by ANI, AR Rahman stated that he and his team are excited about their new song, Hindustani Way. The music composer further mentioned the main motive behind the song and said they want the athletes participating in Tokyo Olympics to feel that the entire country is rooting for them. While talking about Ananya, the music composer said it was a pleasure working with the Better singer.

Ananya Birla's take on working with AR Rahman

According to ANI, Ananya Birla expressed how she felt honoured for writing and singing the song, Hindustani Way. When asked about her experience of working with AR Rahman, Ananya addressed Rahman as her role model. She said it was surreal for her to work with AR Rahman as she had learnt a lot from him. Ananya shared some glimpses from the making of Hindustani Way on her Instagram handle. In the caption of the post, she mentioned the release date of the song. She also asked her followers to cheer for the Indian contingent.

