AR Rahman Gets First Jab Of The COVID-19 Vaccine; Shares A Selfie With Son Ameen

Musical maestro AR Rahman, on Monday, took to his verified social media handle and informed his Insta fam that he has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Interestingly, to share the update, Rahman posted a selfie, featuring his son AR Ameen. In the photo, the father-son duo can be seen wearing a facemask while giving a glance at the camera. Presumably, AR Rahman captured the selfie after getting vaccinated.

Writing a short caption, Rahman asserted, "Vaccinated #1stjabdone/ #covishield have you?". He is currently residing with his family in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

AR Rahman gets vaccinated:

In a couple of hours, the selfie-post managed to garner over 200k double-taps and is still counting. A handful of his fans and followers claimed that they have received the dose of the vaccine. Meanwhile, many flooded the comments section with two-hands-clapping emojis. An Instagram wrote, "us too today" while another added, "this should inspire everyone to vaccinate".

Interestingly, apart from Academy Award-winning composer, many Indian celebrities vaccinated themselves; Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, among others, are a few to name.

A look at AR Rahman's latest work

On the professional front, the 54-year-old composer is currently basking in the success of his latest release 99 Songs. The film, written and produced by Rahman, started streaming on Netflix and Jio Cinema from May 21 onwards in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The musical romantic drama stars newcomers Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas.

It also marked the directorial debut of Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. In April 2021, the film had released in theatres, however, it did not manage to do a decent business owing to the ongoing pandemic, which kept the audience away from theatres during the unlock phase. The film received a positive response from the critics and the audience alike.

Coronavirus in India:

As per the latest records, the country's cumulative caseload reached 2,89,09,975 including 14,01,609 active cases. In the last 24 hours, 1,74,399 COVID-19 patients were discharged and 2427 died, as per the Union Health Ministry data. Meanwhile, 23,27,86,482 Indian citizens have been vaccinated.

