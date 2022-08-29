Last Updated:

AR Rahman 'honoured And Grateful' After Canadian City Names Street After Him

"I am grateful to all of you, the Mayor of Markham, Canada, and counsellors, the Indian Consulate General and the people of Canada," AR Rahman said.

AR Rahman

Oscar-winning music director-singer AR Rahman, who has brought several laurels to the country through his impeccable craft, recently received an honour from Canada where the City of Markham named a street after him. The music maestro, who has given acclaimed soundtracks right from his debut Roja to Taal, Atrangi Re and more, penned a heartfelt note, thanking officials for the honour. 

Sharing the news, the music maestro thanked Mayor Frank Scarpitti in a recent tweet. He shared a long statement and extended his gratitude to the people of Canada and thanked them for showering their love and inspiring him at every moment in his life. 

Street named after AR Rahman in Canada

The Padma Bhushan awardee took to Twitter and penned a letter expressing his happiness and thanking all the "creative people who worked with me, who gave me the inspiration to rise up and celebrate hundred years of cinema."

"I never imagined this ever in my life. I am grateful to all of you, the Mayor of Markham, Canada (Frank Scarpitti) and counsellors, the Indian Consulate General (Apoorva Srivastava), and the people of Canada. The name AR Rahman is not mine. It means merciful. The merciful is the quality of the common God we all have and one can only be the servant of the merciful. So let that name bring peace, prosperity, happiness, and health to all people living in Canada. God bless you all," a part of Rahman's heart-warming letter read. 

Meanwhile, the singer who began his career in films in 1992 and rose to fame after composing music for the hit Tamil film Roja will next be seen making music for Mani Ratnam’s next venture, Ponniyin Selvan. The Tamil film that stars Vikram along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others in key roles, is slated to hit the screens on September 20 in various languages including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam. 

