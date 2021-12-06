AR Rahman Opens Up About Daughters Raheema, Khatija; Shares Priceless Advice

AR Rahman's daughters have followed in his footsteps and have taken up music. The legendary music composer is happy about his children, Raheema and Khatija's passion for music, and highlighted their 'toughest mindsets'.

He shared that he has urged them to go ahead with their plans and not bother much about having to be 'good enough.' The Saathiya artist shared that doing so will bring success in their plans and help them have their own personality. Rahman stated that they could thus avoid all comparisons.

AR Rahman opens up on his daughters Khatija and Raheema Rahman

AR Rahman, in an interview with ANI, opened up on his daughters, who have worked with him in the past, like at performing at U2's concert in 2019 or Khatija singing Rock A Bye Baby from Mimi.

He said, "They (Raheema and Khatija) have the toughest mindsets. Anything they do, they feel like they have to be good enough...all these things come to their mind." "So I keep telling them not to be worried about anything, just do it, just do the stuff and then you will have your own personality...God will bless you and nobody is going to compare them," he added.

Apart from his children, the Oscar-winning artist has also backed new talent through initiatives, like his institution KM Music Conservatory and BAFTA Breakthrough India Initiative

"It's the natural human tendency...when you are growing up, you go to a well and you take water from it and when you actually become a grown-up, you realise that it's your time to create a well so that the next generation can pick up water from there...through that you get more happiness. I always feel what you give is yours and what you take is not yours," Rahman said.

He also shared how he learnt from veterans at a young age and continued to learn from youngsters. today.

"When I was young, I have worked with a lot of older people. I was 12-13 when I went to the studio for the first time and saw people beyond my 30s, 50s, 60s and 70s...I was the youngest person and what I learned from them is commitment, professionalism and art," he shared.

"Now, I am doing the reverse. Young people's spark, enthusiasm and energy motivate me. I am reliving the youth while working with young talent," Rahman expressed.

(Image: Instagram/@khatija.rahman)