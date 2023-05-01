AR Rahman's Pune Concert Brought To An Abrupt Halt By Police, Singer Exits Stage

AR Rahman's Pune concert was brought to an abrupt halt by the local police. The music show was supposed to begin at 8 pm and end by 10 pm. However, as the concert did not end in accordance with the permitted timings, a senior police official intervened and brought the show to a halt. In a video shared online, while Rahman performed, a cop walked on to the stage and signalled the end of the show.

The Rahman concert in question was held at the Raja Bahadur Mill area in Pune on Sunday, April 30. As per the police, the officer instructed Rahman to halt the performance, warning him that legal action would be taken if the Oscar-winning composer failed to comply. After police intervened, AR Rahman wound up his performance and left the stage.

On Instagram, Rahman shared a couple of images from his Pune concert and thanked the audience for their support. He also promised his fans that he will be back for another show. "Pune! Thank you for all the love and euphoria last night! Was such a roller coaster concert! No wonder Pune is home to so much classical music! We shall be back soon to sing with you all again (sic), Rahman captioned the post.