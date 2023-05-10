AR Rahman Reacts To A Tweet That Talks About 'murdering' Original Song

AR Rahman, the renowned Indian composer, recently shared a throwback video on Twitter, relating to an incident that resonated with him. AR Rahman empathised with Sting and hinted at his own similar experiences. The clip featured Sting, the legendary musician, reacting to a performance of his iconic song, Every Breath You Take, by Puerto Rican guitarist and singer Jose Feliciano during the Polar Music Prize ceremony in 2017.

In the video, Sting maintained a composed demeanor, although subtle signs of irritation were visible on his face. AR Rahman, empathizing with Sting’s experience, tweeted, “I’ve been there”, accompanied by a heart-eye emoji. This tweet sparked curiosity among Twitter users, who speculated about the singers whose renditions may have caused similar sentiments in AR Rahman.

Fans Speculate AR Rahman's tweet

Many Twitter users speculated that AR Rahman was referring to the remixes of his hit tracks, Humma Humma and Masakali. In 2016, the track Humma Humma was remixed and sung by Badshah for the film OK Jaanu. Similarly, in 2020, the track Masakali from the film Delhi 6 was remixed and released as Masakali 2.0, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in the music video.

AR Rahman had expressed his displeasure with the remix of Masakali, sharing the original song on Twitter and highlighting the hard work that went into creating it.. He emphasized the importance of proper commissions, meticulous craftsmanship, and collaborative efforts involving directors, composers, lyricists, actors, and crew members. AR Rahman’s commitment to producing timeless music that can withstand the test of time was evident in his heartfelt post.

Aside from the Twitter exchange, AR Rahman has been busy promoting his latest film, Ponniyin Selvan II directed by Mani Ratnam. The film was released on April 28 and has garnered significant attention. However, AR Rahman’s recent concert in Pune faced an unfortunate interruption when it was abruptly halted by the police. AR Rahman’s involvement in diverse projects and his unwavering dedication to his craft continue to captivate audiences worldwide. As an accomplished musician, he remains a source of inspiration and admiration for his fans and peers alike.