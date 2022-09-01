AR Rahman Runs Into Music Icon Ilaiyaraaja At Chennai Airport; 'destination Is Always...'

AR Rahman recently ran into musical genius Ilaiyaraaja at the Chennai airport as they arrived from their respective foreign trips. The Oscar-winning music director and singer shared a video from his latest encounter with Ilaiyaraaja, which received immense love from fans as they cheered for the 'legends'. While AR Rahman was returning from Canada, Ilaiyaraaja was back from Budapest.

Music icons AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja meet each other at Chennai airport

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, September 1, Rahman shared a brief video of him shedding smiles with the Rajya Sabha member. In the caption, he mentioned, "We are returning from different continents ..but the destination is always தமிழ்நாடு #tamilnadu 🫶 @ilayaraja_official from #budapest @arrahman from #Usa #canada." Take a look.

Reacting to the post, fans dropped comments like, "Two legends," "Enough bliss for the day," and "WOW and the caption!" among other things.

For the unversed, AR Rahman was in Canada for a concert in Toronto. The artist was also honoured by the Canadian authorities as they named a street after him in the city of Markham. Expressing gratitude following the incident, Rahman penned a note that read," I never imagined this ever in my life. I am grateful to all of you, the Mayor of Markham, Canada (Frank Scarpitti) and counsellors, the Indian Consulate General (Apoorva Srivastava), and the people of Canada."

He continued, "The name AR Rahman is not mine. It means merciful. The merciful is the quality of the common God we all have and one can only be the servant of the merciful. So let that name bring peace, prosperity, happiness, and health to all people living in Canada. God bless you all."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ARRAHMAN)