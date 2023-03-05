AR Rahman Shaken After His Son AR Ameen's Near-fatal Accident On Set

AR Rahman's son AR Ameen narrowly escaped getting injured during his shoot on a set. The singer shared the update on his Instagram handle. His dad and Oscar-winner AR Rahman has also reacted to it.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Jai Ho composer said that his son Ameen and his styling team escaped a "potentially fatal disaster". He further shared that the young singer has not sustained any injuries.

He said, "As we grow our industry, we need to have a movement towards world-class safety standards on Indian sets and locations. We are all quite shaken and are awaiting the results of the investigation into the incident by the insurance company as well as the production company Goodfellas Studios."

AR Ameen escapes injury on set

AR Ameen escaped injury after chandeliers came crashing down on the stage. He took to social media and shared that he was left "traumatised".

Alongside the post, he wrote, "I am thankful to the Almighty, my parents, family, well-wishers, and my spiritual teacher that I am safe and alive today. Just three nights ago, I was shooting for a song and I trusted the team to have taken care of the engineering and safety, while I was focusing on performing in front of the camera.”

'The whole rig would have fallen on our heads'

AR Ameen further penned, "The whole truss and chandeliers that were suspended from a crane came crashing down while I was right in the middle of the spot. If it were a few inches here and there, a few seconds earlier or later, the whole rig would have fallen on our heads. My team and I are shell-shocked and unable to recover from the trauma (sic)."