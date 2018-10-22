AR Rahman Shares His Secret Mantra To Success And It Is Not What You Would Expect

AR Rahman recently made headlines when he launched his biography 'Notes of a Dream'. At the launch event of the tell-all book, he had spoken at length about his life, his struggles and his darkest moments. Now, he reveals the secret of his success and it may surprise you. The music maestro revealed that it is his faith in Sufism that has kept him on the path of success. He revealed that every time he prays during the day, it reminds of the pitfalls that could lead him astray and knowing this gives him a deep sense of peace. Rahman also clarified that it has nothing to do with a particular religion. Instead, it is about finding what works for you and staying true to it. The Mozart of Madras also confessed that what his spiritual teachers taught him created a very deep impact and so this is why he and his family stand by their faith. Finally, he expressed hope that his biography will create a positive feeling of hope and perseverance in those who read it.

At the event, Rahman also thanked author Nasreen Munni Kabir, who wrote a book titled, 'A.R. Rahman: The Spirit of Music' in 2011. Before attending the book launch, Rahman was in Chennai for the trailer launch of '2.0', for which he has composed the music. Other than the Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer, he has also scored the music for Vijay's 'Sarkar', which has finally release all across the country. In terms of Bollywood projects, the maestro will be composing tunes for the Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer 'Kizzie Aur Manny'.

The musical genius had really grabbed everyone's attention when he spoke about his darkest times. He had disclosed that till the age of 25, he had had regular thoughts about suicide and he also revealed why he took up music at a very young age.

