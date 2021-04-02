AR Rahman Shares Photo From 2016, Talks About What Life Was Like Before COVID-19

Indian singer, songwriter and music composer, AR Rahman recently shared a throwback photo of himself on his Instagram handle from his time in Italy. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everyone's lives over the past year with everyone having to follow social distancing norms and the addition of masks everywhere. The singer-songwriter spoke about a time before such strict measures had to be taken for one's health and safety.

Rahman travelled to Italy in 2016 for the filming for his debut as a writer, director and producer for his upcoming virtual reality film Le Musk. The debut director has reportedly been working on the film since 2015, as the singer spoke about his experiences as a director with FirstPost. Le Musk was entirely shot in Rome in a span of 13 days. Rahman shared a photo from Florence, Italy, while he was supposedly still looking for a location for his upcoming film's shoot. He shared the post with the caption, "Taken when the world didn’t need masks ...2016 ....during “LeMusk” location hunt". Take a look at the post below.

Fans react to AR Rahman's 2016 photo

AR Rahman's 2016 photo from his time in Florence, Italy, prompted a number of responses from dedicated fans. Many of Rahman's fans left comments talking about the actor's caption about times without masks, mentioning how they have forgotten what those days felt like. However, some other fans expressed feelings of optimism talking about how we will "go back to those days soon". Some fans of Rahman also talked about his talent for music with one fan even calling him the "king of melody". Other fans of Rahman left comments expressing their anticipation and excitement for his upcoming virtual reality film, Le Musk. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

AR Rahman's music & latest projects

AR Rahman is currently gearing up for the release of his film production 99 Songs, which is slated to release on April 16 in theatres. The film will mark his debut as a producer and a writer and will also see him composing the soundtrack and the original score for the film. Besides releasing in Hindi, 99 Songs will also be released in Tamil and Telugu languages. Rahman is also set to compose music for a number of upcoming films for 2021 and 2022 like Cobra, No Land’s Man, Ayalaan, Heropanti 2, Mimi, Aadujeevitham, Atrangi Re, Ponniyin Selvan, Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan and many more.

Image Source - AR Rahman Instagram

