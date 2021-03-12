AR Rahman Shares Pic With Wife Saira To Mark Wedding Anniversary, Calls It "25+1"

AR Rahman took to Instagram on March 11, 2021, to celebrate the 26th wedding anniversary of himself and his wife. His caption was a simple “25+1” followed by a string of emojis. The singer and composer has used the flower, cake and violin emojis as a part of his caption. The picture is a selfie that is clicked by AR Rahman himself and his wife Saira Banu can be seen peeking out from behind her husband in the picture.

AR Rahman's wedding anniversary

In the picture as part of AR Rahman’s Instagram post, the musical composer can be seen in the forefront clicking the selfie as he smiled into the camera. He is wearing a black velvet kurta that is embellished with gold buttons and has been left unbuttoned at the top. His wife, Saira Banu, is not wholly visible as she stands behind her husband but an embellished pink dupatta can be seen covering her head. The couple is smiling sweetly into the camera for the picture as they stand against a background of gold glitter and pink flowers.

Fans of the composer flooded the comments to wish the couple well on their special day. While there was a litany of 'happy anniversaries' glittering in the comments, there were some wishes that were a little more elaborate. A fan wished the two special blessings from the almighty and many more years of love and togetherness. Another user went on to wish AR Rahman saying that he hoped the smile he is showcasing in the picture never faded and that his family may always be happy and prosperous. Many fans also expressed their love and admiration for the musical giant. The post was a recipient of 1160 comments and 218K likes.

On the work front, AR Rahman recently announced the release of his musical 99 Songs starring Ehan Bhatt and Edilsy Vargas. The musical will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It will be hitting the theatres all over India on April 16, 2021, and will also stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

