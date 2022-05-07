AR Rahman has been treating fans with glimpses from his daughter Khatija's wedding. Khatija Rahman and Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed tied the knot on May 6 in an intimate wedding ceremony that was attended by close family members and friends of the family. While the Grammy winner singer has been treating fans with pictures from the wedding, he recently shared a video from the reception.

The 12-minutes long video is a montage of various stills put together while giving a sneak-peek of the reception. The video begins with Khatija wearing a red and grey embroidered suit while Riaz can be seen wearing a navy blue sherwani as they greet and click pictures with the guests on the stage.

AR Rahman shares video from daughter Khatija's reception

Further, the video then pans toward the guests and other relatives seated in front of the stage. Keeping the decorations simple and subtle, the video showed how the singer ditched those big fat weddings.

Towards the end, the video gave a glimpse of the area where the food was served to the guests. While captioning the video, he wrote, "Khatija and Riaz’s reception." Fans were completely amazed by the simplicity with which the Oscar winner singer married his daughter. One of the users penned an appreciative message and wrote, "MashaAllah what an upbringing..this is call simplicity..no show off no attitude.." Another user commented below the video and wrote, "Congratulations sir. Another incredible milestone!" Rahman had earlier shared a family photo from the nikaah ceremony on Instagram, writing, “May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love.”

Rahman's daughter Khatija also shared a video on Instagram showing her makeup and outfit for the wedding. Giving a big shout-out to the designer, Khatija wrote, "Getting ready for the big day @riyasdeenriyan. Make-up by my dearest @kalwon_beauty Costume customised and styled by my love @officialshrutiagarwal Costume assistant @baidkriti Costume intern - @trishkaaaa_khannaaa @sanchitaxx #bigday #gettingready #nikkah #halal #ivory #ditchedthered."



For the wedding, she ditched the usual red outfit and went for a somber cream colour garara with a matching embroidered mask that made her look divine. On the work front, Khatija is a singer-musician and has sung a few songs, including Rock a Bye Baby from Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon.

IMAGE: Instagram/arrahman