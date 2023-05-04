AR Rahman Shares Video Of Hindu Couple Tying The Knot In Mosque Amid 'Kerala Story' Row

"Love for humanity has to be unconditional and healing," said AR Rahman on Thursday as the eminent composer shared a video on social media showing a Hindu couple tying the knot in a Kerala mosque.

The Oscar winner had retweeted the video, captioned as "Here is another #KeralaStory", shared by a page on the microblogging site.

"Bravo... love for humanity has to be unconditional and healing," Rahman wrote as he shared the video with his over 24 million Twitter followers.

Bravo 🙌🏽 love for humanity has to be unconditional and healing ❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/X9xYVMxyiF — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) May 4, 2023

The almost two-minute clip, reported by independent digital platform The News Minute, shows a Hindu couple tying the knot in a mosque in Kerala's Alappuzha city. According to the video, the bride's mother who was struggling financially had approached the mosque's committee for help with her daughter's wedding.

"The Kerala Story", a controversial new film, is based on alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to Islam in Kerala, before inducting them into terrorist outfit Islamic State (IS).

Starring Adah Sharma, the film is written and directed by Sudipto Sen, and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film releases Friday.