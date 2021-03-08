AR Rahman Shares Video Of Nagaland Boy 'having Fun' With Drums In His Studio; Watch

AR Rahman recently delighted fans with an adorable video shared on his Instagram handle. In the video, a young boy was seen playing the drums at the AR Rahman Studio at Kodambakkam, Chennai in Tamil Nadu. As mentioned in the caption, the musician shared that the little one is from Nagaland and was having fun at his studio playing the gigantic instrument. Watch Nagaland boy playing the drums in AR Rahman Studio below.

Boy from Nagaland plays drums in AR Rahman Studio

In the above video, a young boy stunned in a grey shirt and sported a cute little red and black bow with the outfit. Donning denim pants and a side bag, the kid was seen having fun with the drums. AR Rahman captured the young talent on his camera and said, "Our little friend from Nagaland having fun with the Drums".

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of AR Rahman's music went gaga over the adorable video. One of the users commented, "Wavoo great sir, look like junior AR Rahman". Another fan added, "Future sivamani sir ðŸ˜ start practice from legend’s studio". Fans praised the little boy and went on to call him junior AR Rahman. Within hours of the post, more than 190k people watched this video. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - AR Rahman's Instagram

On the work front, AR Rahman was last seen composing music for the romantic and emotional film, Dil Bechara. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film stars late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, Sahil Vaid, Saif Ali Khan, among many others. Here, apart from composing the songs, the artist has also sung two songs, Dil Bechara and Friendzone.

For his next, AR Rahman has several films lined up for release. From Bollywood to Tamil and Malayalam films, the singer has bagged several films for 2021 and 2022. Some of AR Rahman's upcoming flicks are Le Musk, Atrangi Re, Ayalaan, No Man's Land, Aadujeevitham, Ponniyin Selvan, Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan, Pippa and many others.

