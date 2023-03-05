AR Rahman's Son AR Ameen Escapes Injury After Chandeliers Crash On Set

Oscar winner AR Rahman's son AR Ameen narrowly escaped a tragic accident during shoot on a set. The chandeliers installed came crashing down on the stage. The young singer shared an update after the accident and said that he was "traumatised".

Ameen took to his social media handle and posted two photos from the set where the accident took place. He also shared a note detailing the incident and thanked the almighty for saving his life. He revealed that the chandeliers that were suspended from the crane, fell on the stage.

Take a look at the post below:

I'm thankful to the Almighty: Ameen after set incident

AR Ameen said that he is thankful to the Almighty, his parents, family, well-wishers, and his spiritual teacher. He wrote, "I am thankful to the Almighty, my parents, family, well-wishers, and my spiritual teacher that I am safe and alive today. Just three nights ago, I was shooting for a song and I trusted the team to have taken care of the engineering and safety, while I was focusing on performing in front of the camera.”

'I'm unable to recover from the trauma'

AR Ameen further wrote, " The whole truss and chandeliers that were suspended from a crane came crashing down while I was right in the middle of the spot. If it were a few inches here and there, a few seconds earlier or later, the whole rig would have fallen on our heads. My team and I are shell-shocked and unable to recover from the trauma (sic)."

Several celebrities from the entertainment industry reacted to the incident by commenting on Ameen's post.