AR Rahman To Collaborate With HBAR Foundation To Create Content For New NFT Platform

Music Maestro AR Rahman is the latest celeb to venture into the world of NFT as he announced his collaboration with the HBAR Foundation. On the occasion of AR Rahman's birthday, the HBAR Foundation shared a statement and announced that they will be collaborating with the musician to create content for a new NFT platform focused on India’s independent music community.

AR Rahman to venture into NFT

On the occasion of AR Rahman's birthday, The HBAR Foundation announced a partnership with the composer, producer and musician, to create content for a new NFT music platform focused on India’s independent music community. As part of the launch, AR Rahman will release his first-ever NFT drop, with portions of the proceeds going to charity.

In a statement, the musician expressed his excitement and said, "We’re excited to partner with HBAR Foundation to create content, as well as support and mentor the new NFT platform, which in turn will bring more opportunities to the Indian music community. The new platform will enable independent musical artists to release content as NFTs, interact with fans, engage with their communities and help monetize their creations."

Vignesh Raja, the Director of Business Development (Middle East and South Asia), HBAR Foundation in a statement said, "We are excited to be a part of this maiden journey of AR Rahman into the world of NFTs and it is an important step reflecting our commitment to building the blockchain ecosystem in India. This partnership reiterates our mission to collaborate with the best and expand the ecosystem in the region."

More about AR Rahman

AR Rahman is one of the world's all-time top-selling recording artists, he has under his name Padma Bhushan, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe, four National Film Awards, fifteen Filmfare Awards and seventeen Filmfare Awards South. Rahman’s latest music projects include the acclaimed soundtracks of Atrangi Re and Dil Bechara. He is also a notable humanitarian and philanthropist, donating and raising money for beneficial causes and supporting charities. He also founded the A.R. Rahman Foundation in 2006 to support music education, artists and the underserved.

