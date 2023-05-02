AR Rahman Tweets After Pune Concert Incident: Had A 'Rockstar Moment'

AR Rahman broke his silence following an unexpected disruption of his Pune concert by police officials. The performance was halted midway after the city police intervened mid-show, claiming that the event had exceeded its permitted time limits. Rahman said he had a "Rockstar moment" after he performed for the audience in the city.

In a tweet posted on Monday night, the two time Oscar winner said he and his band were "overwhelmed" by the concertgoers' love and wanted to "give more" to them. "Did we all just have the 'Rockstar' moment on stage yesterday? I think we did! We were overwhelmed by the love of the audience and kept wanting to give more.. Pune, thank you once again for such a memorable evening," Rahman wrote in his tweet. The 56-year-old singer-musician also shared a video from the live concert, held at Raja Bahadur Mills in Pune on Sunday evening. "Here's a little snippet of our roller coaster ride," wrote Rahman alongside a wink emoji.

AR Rahman's previous post on Pune concert

AR Rahman posted some pictures from his pune concert on Instagram and expressed his gratitude to the audience. He also promised his return to the city for another performance. "Pune! I appreciate all the love and joy last night. Was such an emotional concert! No wonder Pune has such a large classical music community! Rahman posted the photo, saying, "We'll be back soon to sing with you all again."

The Rahman concert in question was held at the Raja Bahadur Mill area in Pune on Sunday, April 30. As per the police, the officer instructed Rahman to halt the performance, warning him that legal action would be taken if the Oscar-winning composer failed to comply. After police intervened, AR Rahman wound up his performance and left the stage.