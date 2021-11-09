AR Rahman's Daughter Khatija Bags Best Animation Music Video Award For Song 'Farishton'

Music maestro AR Rahman is a proud dad! The iconic singer's daughter Khatija Rahman's music video titled Farishton has won the Best Animation Music Video award at the International Sound Future Awards. AR Rahman took to his verified Twitter handle and announced the joyful news while also cheering up for his daughter. Scroll down to read more.

AR Rahman is a proud dad as Khatija bags Best Animation MV Award

Taking to the micro-blogging site, noted singer and music director AR Rahman announced that his daughter Khatija Rahman has added yet another feather to her crown by winning Best Animation Music Video Award. He wrote, 'Farishton' wins one more award. @Rahmankhatija EPI." As soon as the announcement was made, many fans and followers rushed to congratulate the gifted singer. Several of them simply dropped red hearts, fire, and heart-eyed face emoticons.

Farishton was released last year on October 25. The lyrics of the track are penned by Munna Shoukath Ali. This is not the first award for the animated music video, several days ago, the track won an Award of Merit at the Global Shorts.net, an international short film competition. The animated MV has also received a special mention award at the prestigious Los Angeles Film Awards. The track is significant as Khatija considers it to be the beginning of her musical journey.

While describing the video on YouTube, Khatija said, "I was born in Chennai in a multicultural family with different genres of music and with friends from diverse backgrounds. I've always been fascinated with the wonders of life. As Mawlana Rumi says - 'There are a thousand ways to kneel and kiss the ground; there are a thousand ways to go home again'. The video's main character Amal was created with such experiences of mine and the longing to explore the unknown. I hope all of you find your own journey of the unknown."

Previously, Khatija has lent her voice to a song and had also performed on Iltaja, which was released on September 4, 2020. Composed by Ricky Kej, the track spoke about the perils of air pollution.

(Image: Instagram/@arrahman/@khatija.rahman)