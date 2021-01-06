AR Rahman's Daughter Raheema Wishes Father And Brother Ameen As They Share Birthday

Did you know music maestro AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen share birthday on the same date — January 6? Rahman's adorable son Ameen took to his social media handle to wish his father and shared a selfie with both of them wearing masks.

AR Rahman's daughter Raheema took to her Instagram handle and wished both his father and brother on their special day with throwback pictures. Many also left comment on Ameen's picture. Shashwat Singh wrote, "Happy birthday to the ARs ! another user wrote, "Happy Birthday to both legends." Neeti Mohan wrote, "Happy Birthday Ameen" [sic]

The composer, who started his journey in the movies with Mani Ratnam''s 1992 film Roja, went on to create memorable soundtracks for films Bombay, Rangeela, Daud, Dil Se…, Taal and Lagaan, Saathiya, Swades, Yuva, Rang De Basanti and Rockstar among others.

A R Rahman hops on board for 'Cobra', teaser to be out on January 9, see tweet here

Meanwhile, Rahman recently said he always aspires to create music which resonates with people across age, gender, caste, class and interest. In his almost three decade-long career across languages, he believes, he has been fortunate enough to work with people who strive to achieve harmony.

"I''ve got a great team and all of us have made cinematic masterpieces, I would say. But it''s a fight... You know there will still be a fight where there are certain disagreements and where I have to do my part and they do their part and when it''s in unison, it''s fun," he added.

Rahman said the fact that he did not join the industry with an aim to become an icon gave him the courage to break the boundaries. "I didn''t have any insecurities. Because only a person who wants some result would be insecure and then he''ll compromise on what he does. But for me, my intention was not to go further. I had more courage to do things."

AR Rahman trends on Twitter as fans pour in b'day wishes for 'Mozart of Madras'

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.