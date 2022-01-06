AR Rahman's Son Has Iron Man-inspired Birthday Wish For Legend On His Birthday; See Post

There were special posts to honour AR Rahman as the world celebrated his 55th birthday on Thursday. Right from celebrities showering their love on the musician or fans recalling their best memories from his chartbusters, the day was filled with a fitting tribute to the Oscar-winner's legacy.

However, he was not the only member of the family who celebrated his birthday on Thursday. AR Rahman's son AR Ameen too marked his birthday on the same day. The AR Jr had a sweet message for his father on their special day with an Iron Man reference while wishes from celebrities poured for him too.

AR Rahman's son AR Ameen marks birthday on same day, pens heartwarming wish

AR Ameen dropped a stylish snap of the father-son duo dressed in their traditional best. The youngster called the Rang De Basanti artist as the 'World's Best Dad.' He concluded his message with the words 'I love you 3000' and a heart emoji.

The photo left netizens awe-struck and sparked heart emojis and wishes for the duo.

'I love you 3000' is a part of a dialogue in Avengers: Endgame exchanged between Tony Stark aka Iron Man and his daughter, which has attained popularity in the form of memes and gifs over the years. Incidentally, AR Ameen, whose Instagram handle is filled with photos with some of the legends, be it Rajinikanth or late SP Balasubrahmanyam, had also met Joe, one of the Russo Brothers, the directors of Avengers: Endgame.

The celebrities of India, Harshdeep Kaur and Jonita Gandhi, who have sung multiple songs for AR Rahman, too conveyed their good wishes to AR Ameen, and also to his father. Music director GV Prakash too wished the birthday boy on his Instagram stories.

AR Ameen is also involved with music and has worked with his father in films like Couples Retreat and 99 Songs.

AR Rahman's family had recently made headlines after the news of the engagement of his daughter Khatija was announced. Like AR Ameen, even Khatija had crooned for AR Rahman. She had lent her voice for the song Rock A Bye Baby from the film Mimi last year.