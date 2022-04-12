At the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman opened up about the need to give more importance to Art and celebrate differences. At the event, the musician was accolated with the 'The Icon' award for his contribution to the Indian music industry. During his speech at the event, Rahman also spoke about the division of 'North-South India'.

AR Rahman's speech on 'North & South India' goes viral

While receiving the award, AR Rahman candidly shared his opinions on how Art and Culture transcend boundaries of North and South India. He recalled his encounter with a Chinese man seven years ago when the latter praised North Indians and their films, mentioning that 'they are fairer'. The musician stated that the Chinese man's views left him deeply disturbed after which he decided to make people of colour feel more empowered, adding, "This is the most important thing south Indians can do because we love our colour and represent them in the most glorious and dignified way."

'India is India for me': AR Rahman

AR Rahman asserted, "South India-North India (divide), I think India is India. For me, it doesn't matter. Somebody does good here, and north Indians benefit, somebody does good there, we benefit, the borders are broken. It is very easy to divide people through art and movies. This is the time to unite, celebrate differences...this is the time to show more unity so that we can be more powerful and we can lead the world."

Emphasising the need to empower oneself, the musician stated that to empower through art is much easier. The musician stressed that imagination shouldn't be just for South Indians. He said that there is a need to lead in stories, mentioning, "It is very easy to divide people through art, through movies; this is the time to unite. This is the time to celebrate differences."

Later, when the Oscar awardee was asked about a "Central Minister's" remarks that Hindi should be the link language, hinting at Union Minister Amit Shah, AR Rahman stated that Tamil is the link language.

Amit Shah's Hindi language push

The language debate erupted after the Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, said that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages. According to a statement issued by the Union Home Ministry, while presiding over the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee, Home Minister Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that the medium of running the government is the official language and this will definitely increase the importance of Hindi.

"Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages," he said, adding, "Unless we make Hindi flexible by accepting words from other local languages, it will not be propagated."

Image: Instagram/@arrahman