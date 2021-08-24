Last Updated:

Are Drake And Kanye West Feuding Again? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Kanye and Drake's feud dating back to the early 2010s has seemingly made a comeback, or as some fans believe, it was never over, to begin with. Read on -

Are Kanye West and Drake at war again? Drake and Kanye are both set to release their new albums at the same time. Rumours about the drama between the two have been making rounds for weeks. Drake even had a few words for Kanye in Trippie Redd’s new song Betrayal after which Kanye shared a screenshot from a group chat, where he seemed to warn Drake of retaliation.

Drake and Kanye West's feud 

Kanye and Drake have a complicated relationship dating back to the early 2010s and it seems that the old tesnions have resurfaced. The duo were friendly collaborators for years, however, after a series of escalations, the two stopped seeing eye-to-eye. By the end of the 2010s, fans would not only see subtle hints in song lyrics and dramatic tweets, but also come across diss tracks released by Kanye and Drake. 

According to reports, Drake was set to release a diss track that would "ruin Kanye’s career" however, he allegedly decided against it. Suprisingly, back in July, Karen Civil stated that Kanye and Drake were "friends now". But, it seems that that's not the case, and clearly old issues have come up again. Here's what's happened - 

What happened between Kanye West and Drake? 

Rumours first began when American social media and digital media marketing strategist Karen Civil tweeted saying Drake and Kanye were friends now. Soon after, rumours of Kanye West's album Donda clashing with Drakes' Certified Lover Boy album's release started making rounds. 

Just a few days later, rumours about alleged release date drama became a reality with a single tweet from Kanye’s longtime collaborator, Consequence. Soon after, some more drama between Drake and Kanye's people started taking place on social media. 

However, the drama really began to escalate when Drake's newest song with Trippie Redd called Betrayal was released, where the rapper allegedly took shots at Ye. He rapped, "All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know/ Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go/ Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone.”.

Even if fans weren't sure if this song was directed at Ye, the rapper's long time collaborator Consequence's responses made things clear. This response was followed by an explosive Instagram post by Kanye West where he posted and then deleted a screenshot of a group conversation. 

 Kanye also shared and deleted a map of Drake's house on Instagram. According to reports, Drake seemingly responded to this post by sharing a video of himself simply laughing. 

