Are Florida Georgia Line Breaking Up? The Duo Talks About Upcoming Ventures; Watch Video

Florida Georgia Line is an American country music duo of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard. On Tuesday, the duo opened up about their upcoming solo projects. A 10-minute Zoom call video was shared on Twitter by the duo speaking about the future of their band. Are Florida Georgia Line breaking up? Read ahead to know more.

Are Florida Georgia Line breaking up?

In the lengthy zoom call, the duo claimed that they are not parting ways. They tried to be ‘transparent’ about their future ventures and declined all the rumours about them breaking up. Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard said that they wanted to make sure that their truth is out that they were genuinely excited and supported each other for the next chapter of their career and their journey. Hubbard also added that a lot had changed and they were very excited for each other.

Brian and Hubbard discussed their past conversations about creating freedom for each other to explore other musical avenues, but that timing wasn't right. Kelley said that at that time all the dots were not connected and everything was not in line and 2021 would be the best shot at working on something new and different. They also spoke about the upcoming Florida Georgia Line album named Life Rolls On which is set to drop in February and Hubbard said that just because they were working on their individual projects did not mean that their band was done and they were not breaking up, they were just venturing out.

This may be a little long but it’s real and that’s what FGL is all about. We love our fans and want to share with you guys everything we are working on and excited about this year. Here’s to 2021 being the BEST YEAR YET. Let’s gooooo! pic.twitter.com/1tYzVGpLI6 — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) January 2, 2021

More about Florida Georgia Line

Florida Georgia Line was formed in Nashville in 2010 by Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard. FGL’s debut single Cruise released in 2012 and broke major sales records remaining their most popular song to date. Their second single, It'z Just What We Do, was released in 2012 and charted on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Later, they released their second album, Anything Goes in 2014. Following was their third album, Dig Your Roots in 2016, and the fourth Can't Say I Ain't Country in 2019. The fifth album is all set to release in February 2021.

