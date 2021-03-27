Are Guru Randhawa And Urvashi Rautela Dating? Read To Know More

Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa have been friends for a long time and are often linked together. The former shared a picture recently of them together and her fans and followers have once again started saying that the two look great together and should date. Read along and take a look at the picture and the comments under it.

Are Guru Randhawa and Urvashi Rautela dating?

The picture that Urvashi shared has set rumours abuzz again, about the two being a couple and dating each other. The picture she shared was a black and white selfie of the two and was taken at a set as some sort of camera equipment was also seen in the picture. Urvashi added the caption, “Mar Jayenge, Hum Mar Jayenge” followed by a series of wilted roses emojis.

The comments under the picture were full of love for the two, and fans started shipping them in the comments too, saying that they looked adorable together. One of the fans wrote, “U BOTH WOULD BE GREAT TOGETHER” and another said, “You both are looking amazing”, and others dropped a series of heart emojis with their comments under the pictures. Take a look at some of them here.

However, this seems like a teaser photo for their song Mar Jayenge, in which the two are supposed to star together. According to sources, the music video will be a romantic track directed by Remo D’souza and will be backed by the music label, T-Series of Bhushan Kumar. The lyrics will be written by Jaani and music will be done by B Praak.

Urvashi Rautela on the work front

Rautela made her first appearance on the screen with the 2013 movie Singh Saab the Great, after which she was a part of the projects Sanam Re, Kaabil, Bhaag Johnny, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and more. Urvashi has also been a part of several music videos so far which include Love Dose, Bijli Ki Taar, Teri Load Ve and Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi, among others. She was last seen in the Zee5 movie Virgin Bhanupriya in the year 2020, where she played the titular role of Bhanupriya Awasthi, and now she will be seen opposite Randeep Hooda in the upcoming web series Inspector Avinash.

Promo Courtesy: Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa's Instagram

