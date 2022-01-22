Are Kanye West And Michael Jordan Uniting Again? Here's Everything You Need To Know

As Kanye West and DJ Khaled were recently recording in Miami and shared their pictures on social media, it was revealed that Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan wanted to set up a meeting of his father and Kanye West after the two of them indulged in a feud in the past. The moment Marcus Jordan expressed his desire to set up the meeting, West came out in support of him and even shared the same on social media.

Marcus Jordan plans to set up a meeting of Kanye West and Michal Jordan

Kanye West recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a Jumpman logo in one slide while adding a screenshot of a comment of Michael Jordan's son Marcus on DJ Khaled's Instagram post. The screenshot gave a glimpse of how Marcus Jordan urged DJ Khaled to set up a meeting of Kanye West and Michael Jordan and exclaimed 'let's make that convo happen Kanye West & Pops.'

The comment created a buzz among the netizens and they flooded the comments section with messages urging them to set up that meeting as soon as possible. Even many celebrity artists came out in support of the meeting and dropped a comment in Kanye West's latest Instagram story. Take a look at how the celebrity artists and fans reacted to Kanye West's latest Instagram post.

What happened between Kanye West and Michael Jordan?

It all began when Kanye West was about to launch his Yeezy label with Adidas, he took a dig at Michael Jordan's brand Air Jordans by stating “Yeezy just jumped over Jumpman.” This led to a feud between the two and they both did not connect for a very long time. In 2016, Kanye West took to his Twitter handle and issued an official apology to Michael Jordan and stated how much he respected him. The tweet read "I’m sorry Michael Jordan I love and respect you. My beef was with [former Nike CEO] Mark Parker. I respect you so much!”

