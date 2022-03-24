Are Nikita Dutta & Jubin Nautiyal Engaged? Pics Of Duo Exchanging Rings Surface Online

Popular actor Nikita Dutta and singer Jubin Nautiyal often make headlines as they are spotted together and have sparked marriage rumours on multiple occasions. On March 24, 2022, several pictures of the duo exchanging rings surfaced online, leading fans and followers to believe that the duo has gotten engaged. This comes after a recent report by Bollywood Bubble that the duo's families have met to plan the upcoming wedding.

Nikita Dutta & Jubin Nautiyal engaged?

The rumoured couple is often spotted around the city together and fans love them together. Recent speculations of their wedding got fans excited and the recently surfaced engagement pictures have them over the moon. In the pictures, Nikita Dutta can be seen looking stunning in a pink lehenga, which she paired with a statement choker and earrings. She smiled from ear to ear as Jubin Nautiyal got down on his knees and put a ring on her finger. Another picture saw the Kabir Singh actor put on a ring for the singer, who could be seen in a dark grey outfit.

Have a look at the pictures here

Jubin Nautiyal-Nikita Dutta song

The duo took to their social media accounts on March 24 and shared a glimpse of their upcoming project with their fans and followers. In the picture, the duo could be seen striking a cute pose as Nikita donned a cream-coloured lehenga, while Jubin wore a maroon long-sleeve kurta. They announced that their upcoming song titled Mast Nazron Se would release on March 31, 2022, and fans can't wait to see them share the screen in the music video. They also shared a short teaser for their fans, giving them a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming release.

The duo met on the sets of the 2109 film Kabir Singh, which starred Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Nikita Dutta, and many more. Dutta was seen taking on the role of Jia, Shahid’s love interest, while Jubin crooned the hit number Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage from the song. Although the two celebrities have remained tight-lipped about the relationship between them, they are often spotted together and fans hailed the chemistry between them.

Image: Instagram/@jubin_nautiyal