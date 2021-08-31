Ariana Grande Clears Air About Her Appearance On Kanye West's Latest Album 'Donda'

Kanye West highly anticipated album Donda was released on 29 August and featured some if industries biggest names. There were rumours that Ariana Grande made an appearance on West's track Donda. Fans noticed background vocals in the album's title track that sounded remarkably similar to the God Is A Woman singer. The singer responded to the rumours and cleared the air about her rumoured appearance on Donda.

Ariana Grande on Kanye West's latest album 'Donda'?

The vocals heard on Donda do not belong to Grande, as she has since clarified in a new post on her Instagram Stories. As per Billboard, the vocals by singer Stalone, who also sang Fading For U, and Ariana praised the singer's vocals. In her now-deleted IG story, Ariana wrote, "You sound so beautiful @thestalone." Stalone also tweeted to share the song's credits and told fans how flattered she was that her vocals were compared to Grande's.

I love Ari and so grateful that my vocals would even be compared to hers. 🕊🤍 pic.twitter.com/2TaxubDS40 — STALONE (@thestalone) August 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Kanye West's Donda has been breaking records ever since its release. As per Daily Mail, Kanye West's tenth album Donda surpassed almost 100 million streams within the first 24 hours of its release on Spotify. The 27-song record reached the milestone on the Global Spotify Chart on Sunday making it the platform's second-biggest album debut of all time. Even though the album has been breaking records, West claimed that his record label, Universal Music Group, released his new album without his approval. He further claimed that his song Jail 2 was 'blocked' by the label.

Donda was released amid various controversies as the album's third listening party featured musicians Marilyn Manson, accused of sexual assault by several women, and DaBaby. Musician Marilyn Manson made headlines earlier in the month with his homophobic and insensitive comments about people with HIV/Aids. Jay-Z's verse from the track was replaced by DaBaby's verse during the live event. Also, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian made a grand entry at the event dressed up as a bride, the duo also reenacted their wedding vows. The couple had earlier this year filed for divorce and West was rumoured to be dating model Irina Shayk.

(Image: AP)